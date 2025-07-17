New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Sony Pictures Networks India on Thursday said its Head of Ad Sales - Network Channels, Sandeep Mehrotra is leaving the organisation due to personal reasons.

Mehrotra has been instrumental in shaping Sony Pictures Networks India's (SPNI) sales strategy, accelerating growth, and building long-term strategic partnerships, the company said in a statement.

He will be transitioning out of his role due to personal reasons, it added.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to step down due to personal reasons," Mehrotra said.

SPNI MD and CEO Gaurav Banerjee said Mehrotra made invaluable contributions and had a steadfast commitment, and brought positive energy to the organisation and its client partners.

