Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that to provide self help groups (SHGs) with a platform to sell their products, 'Sanjha Bazaars' are being established across the state.

These markets have already been started in Karnal, Rohtak and Fatehabad districts, with plans to soon set them up in Jind and Rewari.

He said that Sanjha Bazaars will be rolled out in all 22 districts of Haryana in a phased manner.

Saini said that to provide dedicated spaces for women to participate in cultural, social, and religious activities at the village level, Maliha Sanskritik Kendras are being established within existing gram panchayat buildings.

A total of 780 buildings across 21 districts have been identified for this purpose and each Maliha Sanskritik Kendra will be equipped with cultural instruments, furniture, and other necessary utilities.

Meanwhile, a state-level Teej festival will be celebrated in Ambala on July 28. The chief minister is set to make several significant announcements for women during the event, an official statement said here.

Saini reviewed the preparations for the event at a meeting held here on Wednesday. During the event, he will launch various new initiatives for development and panchayats Department, Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM) and Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA).

He will also launch initiatives for the women and child development department, micro, small and medium enterprises, industries and commerce department, art and culture department, and state urban livelihood mission and urban local bodies department.

These initiatives are aimed at empowering women and further strengthening their socio-economic status, the statement added.

According to the statement, Saini said the state government is committed to the empowerment of women by promoting their self-reliance and has implemented several schemes and programmes toward this goal.

He said that SHG members will be trained in drone operation through the Drone Imaging and Information Services of Haryana in a phased manner.

A total of 9,640 Self Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana under the ?National Urban Livelihoods Mission in the state.

