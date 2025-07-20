New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Gandhinagar-based EPC player Savy Infra & Logistics on Sunday said it has fixed the price band at Rs 114-120 per equity share for its Rs 70 crore initial public offer, which will open for public subscription on July 21.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on July 23, and the company's shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge, Savy Infra & Logistics said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 58.32 lakh equity shares.

The net proceeds from the public issue worth Rs 49 crore will be utilised for funding working capital requirements and a balance for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The capital raised will support our working capital needs and enable us to scale both the EPC and logistics divisions efficiently," Savy Infra & Logistics Chairman and MD Tilak Mundhra said.

Savy Infra and Logistics is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and logistics, with a focus on infrastructure projects.

The company also offers logistics services through an asset-light model by renting trucks and drivers.

In FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 283.39 crore and profit after tax of Rs 23.88 crore.

Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager, and Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the IPO.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)