New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) SBI Cards and Payment Services on Friday reported a 5 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 593 crore in the June quarter due to a rise in delinquencies.

The SBI-promoted card issuance company (SBI Card) had reported a net profit of Rs 627 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal.

Also Read | World’s Hottest Month: July 2023 Set To Be Warmest Month on Record, Say Scientists.

Its total income during the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 4,046 crore against Rs 3,263 crore a year ago, SBI Cards said in a regulatory filing.

Segment-wise, the interest income in the first quarter increased to Rs 1,804 crore from Rs 1,387 crore a year ago, while income from fees and commission rose to Rs 1,898 crore compared to Rs 1,538 crore last year.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Office Assistant Call Letters.

The company's gross non-performing assets rose to 2.41 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, against 2.24 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net non-performing assets increased to 0.89 per cent from 0.78 per cent a year ago.

As a result, impairment losses and bad debt expenses increased 60 per cent at Rs 719 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 450 crore in the year-ago period.

Capital adequacy ratio of the company stood at 22.9 per cent at the end of June 30 as against 24.7 per cent a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)