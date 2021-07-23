New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday donated Rs 22.87 lakh to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi, for augumenting healthcare facility to help nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the bank also donated an ambulance to the government-run hospital under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

A cheque of a Rs 22,83,207 was handed by SBI Managing Director C S Shetty to RML Hospital medical superintendent Rana A K Singh in presence of Vijuy Ronjan, chief general manager, and Amitava Chatterjee, chief general manager.

SBI has earmarked Rs 71 crore towards the fight against COVID-19. The state-owned lender has allocated Rs 30 crore for a makeshift hospital, while Rs 21 crore will be used to support initiatives such as procurement of life-saving healthcare equipment, oxygen supply to hospitals, COVID-19-care centres, ambulances, PPE kits, masks as well as food relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the bank opened nine new branches in Delhi circle. HRS hrs

