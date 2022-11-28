Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) German automotive and industrial components supplier Schaeffler on Monday inaugurated a new centre of competence in software development in Pune and said it plans to invest EUR 10 million in the facility.

The new facility will develop the electronics and software for the company's automotive components and systems especially for electric mobility and chassis applications in the future as a strategically important part of an international R&D network, Schaeffler Group said in a release.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G Clash? Check Out Possibility of Neymar Featuring in BRA vs SUI Line-up.

The newly formed entity Schaeffler Technology Solutions India Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Schaeffler Group and will be employing 200 engineers in India by end this year and will be part of Schaeffler's e-Mobility business division, it said.

The engineers at the new technology center in Pune will be contributing to the areas of software development, electronics, mechatronics, and validation which are key to seamlessly blend electrical and mechanical components for overall system reliability and efficiency, as per the company.

Also Read | India International Trade Fair 2022: Khadi India Pavilion Registers Record Sale of Rs 12.06 Crore.

Schaeffler develops and manufactures a diverse mix of drive solutions for a wide range of applications. The activities in this area include semi- and fully electrified powertrains, fuel cell systems, and the development of internal combustion engines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)