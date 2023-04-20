Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and next-gen automation, is building a manufacturing plant worth Rs 140 crore in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held during the day at Prospace Industrial Park at Dankuni in Hooghly district for the company's second factory in the state.

The nine-acre facility, which is expected to be completed by February 2024 and the operation will begin in the second quarter of the following year, will be used to accelerate the manufacturing of products such as vacuum interrupters and power systems vertical, the company said in a statement.

The first factory in West Bengal was established in Salt Lake in 1989.

“The upcoming factory in Kolkata is aimed at accelerating our commitment to ‘Make in India'. We will be investing approximately Rs 140 crore for setting up this new facility which will enable economic development and job creation in the state,” Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd MD & CEO (designate) Deepak Sharma said.

The company has 30 factories in India and five more are in different stages of construction.

