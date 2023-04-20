New Delhi, April 20: Twitter is removing the legacy blue checkmarks today, i.e. April 20. In context, those Twitter users who want to retain their verification blue ticks, the micro-blogging site recommends subscribing to its paid service, Twitter Blue.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted last month, calling the old verification system “deeply corrupted”, and hence, he’s removing the legacy blue ticks. Here, we look into how you can get verified on Twitter and how can you retain the blue checkmark. Read on to know the answers. Twitter Verification New Update 2023: Blue Ticks To Be Removed From Legacy Accounts Today, CEO Elon Musk Says ‘Quite a Day’.

Twitter Blue and The Blue Tick

Twitter Blue is essentially one of the many new initiatives taken by Elon Musk in order to turbocharge revenue for Twitter. The Twitter Blue is the paid verification service, where the verification badges are monetized, which were provided free of cost to the users earlier. ChatGPT-Like AI Tech Can Turbocharge Widespread Fraud, Warns US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan.

The Twitter Blue subscription not only claims to offer a safe verification system by taking a fee from the users, but also offers some other privileges. Apart from flaunting the blue verification badge on their profiles the Twitter Blue subscribers also get the ability to post longer tweets, edit tweets, upload high-quality videos.

The Twitter Blue paid subscription was launched last year, but withdrawn abruptly due as it was being abused by users. Twitter Blue was then re-launched with updated terms and conditions and it has gone global now.

How to get verified on Twitter?

Twitter verification badge can be obtained after meeting a list of criteria, which are based on activity level, content type that are posted, of content posted, and the status of the person or organisation who’s applying for the subscription. Twitter needs confirmation of necessary details like official identification, an official email address and a link to an official website that has the references of the account holder.

In order to get a verified Twitter account, one needs to meet the criteria mentioned by Twitter and offer all the required details. After this, by going to the account settings, click “request verification” option. The next step is to select the applicable category and offer your verified identification. Then, click “submit” and the Twitter team will do the needful.

How Much Does Twitter Blue Subscription in India?

In India, the Twitter Blue service will cost you Rs 900 per month for both Android and iOS. As Twitter is calling this a limited period time offer, the monthly subscription price may increase at a later date. On the web, Twitter Blue costs Rs 650 a month, and for an annual plan it costs Rs 566.7 per month.

What Will Happen To Existing Twitter Legacy Blue Tick Holders?

All the users who have got the blue ticks or verification badges through Twitter’s old verification system will be losing their the blue ticks or verification badges, and this will take place today, April 20. Hence, the Twitter blue tick or checkmarks will be exclusive to the Twitter Blue subscribers only going forward.

What Are Gold and Gray Twitter Checkmarks?

Twitter has assigned colour coded verification badges based on the type of account. While the Blue checkmark is meant for individual users, Gold tick is for business accounts and Gray badges are meant for government and multilateral organisations.

