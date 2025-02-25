New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Schneider Electric on Tuesday said it has secured a contract from Tata Power for the deployment of green electrical switchgears.

The project is capable to deliver up to 75 per cent reduction in Tata Power's carbon footprint in comparison to conventional SF6 Ring Main Units (RMUs), a statement said. RMU is a switchgear that connects power distribution systems.

"Tata Power and Schneider Electric are launching these RMUs in Mumbai & Delhi area around a new generation of MV/LV substation equipment as an alternative to the use of SF6 (sulphur hexafluoride) gas, a statement said.

Tata Power will also reap benefits of up to 50 per cent in cost savings over the entire lifespan of these RMUs.

Sanjay Banga, President Transmission and Distribution, Tata Power said, "This innovative project not only aims to drastically reduce carbon emissions but also enhances the efficiency and reliability of power distribution."

