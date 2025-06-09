New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Monday introduced a settlement scheme, commencing on June 16, for all stock brokers associated with certain algo platforms.

The scheme will conclude on September 16, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

This scheme aims to provide a settlement opportunity to stock brokers linked with specific algo platforms against whom proceedings have already been initiated by Sebi and are currently pending before any authority or forum like the Adjudicating Officer, Securities Appellate Tribunal, or the courts.

By availing of the benefits of this scheme, the concerned stock brokers may settle the proceedings and seek an expedited conclusion to their cases.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

However, Sebi clarified that actions initiated against stock brokers, who choose not to avail this settlement opportunity, will continue in accordance with the law.

The scheme will commence on June 16, 2025, and end on September 16, 2025, (both days inclusive) or such other date as approved by the competent authority, Sebi said.

To assist stakeholders, Sebi said frequently asked questions related to the scheme will be made available on its website on June 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)