New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Market regulator Sebi on Monday imposed Rs 5 lakh penalty on HSBC-DDP (Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd-Designated Depository Participant) for the delay in intimating the change of address and domicile of the FPI Pathway Finance.

HSBC-DDP failed to inform Sebi immediately, and there was a more than six-month delay in intimating the change of domicile of Pathway Finance, the regulator said in its order.

Also Read | India's Core Industrial Output Down 10% in July Due COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sebi noted that the depository participant became aware of the change in address and domicile of the FPI -- Pathway Finance Societe A Responsabilite Limitee -- in December 2017. However, it informed the regulator of the same after a gap of more than 10 months - in October 2018.

By doing so, it violated the operational guidelines prescribed for depository participants.

Also Read | Realme V3 Smartphone Likely to Be Launched Tomorrow Alongside Realme X7 Series.

While imposing the penalty of Rs 5 lakh on HSBC-DDP, Sebi said it was clearly lax in reporting the change of address and domicile of the foreign portfolio investors (FPI).

In a separate order, the watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 8 lakh on an individual -- Tanuj Khandelwal -- for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the scrip of Malabar Trading Company Ltd (MTCL).

Sebi noted that Khandelwal manipulated the price of the scrip and created a misleading appearance of trading in the shares by trading in the minimum lot above last trading price (LTP), which are not trades executed in the normal course of trading and investment in the securities market.

"The noticee (Khandelwal) has deliberately manipulated the price of the scrip and created a misleading appearance of trading in the scrip to induce innocent investors in the securities market thereby contravening the provisions...of Sebi (PFUTP) Regulations," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)