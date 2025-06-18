Latest News | Sebi to Simplify Regulatory Compliance for Govt Bonds-focused FPIs

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to simplify rules and ease regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that invest exclusively in Indian government securities (G-Secs).

Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2025 08:14 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Sebi to Simplify Regulatory Compliance for Govt Bonds-focused FPIs

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to simplify rules and ease regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that invest exclusively in Indian government securities (G-Secs).

bout-rediscovering-himself-6936538.html" title="‘Sab De Diya Apno Ke Liye, Ab Zara…’: Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Divorce Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Shares Emotionally Charged Cryptic Post About Rediscovering Himself">‘Sab De Diya Apno Ke Liye, Ab Zara…’: Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Divorce Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Shares Emotionally Charged Cryptic Post About Rediscovering Himself

  • Lifestyle
    Juneteenth 2025 Recipes: From Sorrel Tea to Heirloom Tomato Salad, Red-Coloured Food and Drink Recipes That You Can Prepare at Home To Celebrate the Historic Day (Watch Videos) Juneteenth 2025 Recipes: From Sorrel Tea to Heirloom Tomato Salad, Red-Coloured Food and Drink Recipes That You Can Prepare at Home To Celebrate the Historic Day (Watch Videos)
  • Viral
    ‘You Are Objectifying Men!’ Influencer Akshada Patil’s Instagram Reel Featuring ‘Hot Men’ on a Vacation Backfires Her (Watch Video) ‘You Are Objectifying Men!’ Influencer Akshada Patil’s Instagram Reel Featuring ‘Hot Men’ on a Vacation Backfires Her (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    When Is Hariyali Teej 2025? Know Shravan Teej Date, Auspicious Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati When Is Hariyali Teej 2025? Know Shravan Teej Date, Auspicious Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
  • Videos
    Juneteenth 2025 Quotes, Empowering Sayings, Slogans & Messages To Send on June 19 Freedom Day Juneteenth 2025 Quotes, Empowering Sayings, Slogans & Messages To Send on June 19 Freedom Day
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Sebi to Simplify Regulatory Compliance for Govt Bonds-focused FPIs

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to simplify rules and ease regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that invest exclusively in Indian government securities (G-Secs).

    Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2025 08:14 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Sebi to Simplify Regulatory Compliance for Govt Bonds-focused FPIs

    New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to simplify rules and ease regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that invest exclusively in Indian government securities (G-Secs).

    The move is aimed at attracting more long-term bond investors to India.

    Also Read | Bengaluru Water Cut: BWSSB Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 19 Amid Urgent Cauvery Pipeline Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

    Currently, foreign investors invest in Indian debt through three routes -- General, Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and the Fully Accessible Route (FAR).VRR and FAR allow investments without many restrictions, such as security-wise or concentration limits.

    "With an objective to enhance ease of doing business through a risk-based approach and optimum regulation, the board approved the proposal to relax certain regulatory requirements for all existing and prospective FPIs that exclusively invest in G-Secs. These measures are expected to further help in facilitating investments by FPIs in G-Secs, " Sebi said in a statement after the conclusion of the board meeting.

    Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

    This comes in the wake of increasing interest in the country's debt market through routes such as VRR and the FAR.

    Under the approved relaxations for FPIs investing in G-Secs, the periodicity of mandatory KYC review for such FPIs will be harmonised with RBI's requirements. Accordingly, such foreign investors will have less frequent mandatory KYC reviews.

    Further, existing and prospective FPIs that invest in G-Secs under the FAR would not be required to furnish investor group details.

    "Non-resident Indians, Overseas Citizens of India and Resident Indians Individuals shall be permitted to be constituents of GS-FPI without any restrictions applicable to other FPIs, including being in control of GS-FPIs. The conditions regarding the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and in global funds whose Indian exposure is less than 50 per cent shall continue to apply," Sebi said..

    With regard to the timeline for disclosing material changes, the regulator has decided a uniform 30-day window for all material change disclosures for IGB-FPIs. At present, FPIs are required to report key changes within 7 or 30 days based on the type of change.

    Sebi said that identification as GS-FPI at the time of on-boarding and transition of existing as well as prospective FPIs to GS-FPIs and vice-versa, shall be subject to conditions as may be specified by the board of Sebi.

    India's inclusion in major global bond indices-- JP Morgan, Bloomberg, and FTSE--is expected to bring more foreign investments..

    According to Sebi data, FPI investment in FAR-eligible bonds has already risen significantly, reaching over Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 35.7 billion) by March 2025.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Latest News | Sebi to Simplify Regulatory Compliance for Govt Bonds-focused FPIs

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to simplify rules and ease regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that invest exclusively in Indian government securities (G-Secs).

    Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2025 08:14 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Sebi to Simplify Regulatory Compliance for Govt Bonds-focused FPIs

    New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to simplify rules and ease regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that invest exclusively in Indian government securities (G-Secs).

    The move is aimed at attracting more long-term bond investors to India.

    Also Read | Bengaluru Water Cut: BWSSB Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 19 Amid Urgent Cauvery Pipeline Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

    Currently, foreign investors invest in Indian debt through three routes -- General, Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and the Fully Accessible Route (FAR).VRR and FAR allow investments without many restrictions, such as security-wise or concentration limits.

    "With an objective to enhance ease of doing business through a risk-based approach and optimum regulation, the board approved the proposal to relax certain regulatory requirements for all existing and prospective FPIs that exclusively invest in G-Secs. These measures are expected to further help in facilitating investments by FPIs in G-Secs, " Sebi said in a statement after the conclusion of the board meeting.

    Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

    This comes in the wake of increasing interest in the country's debt market through routes such as VRR and the FAR.

    Under the approved relaxations for FPIs investing in G-Secs, the periodicity of mandatory KYC review for such FPIs will be harmonised with RBI's requirements. Accordingly, such foreign investors will have less frequent mandatory KYC reviews.

    Further, existing and prospective FPIs that invest in G-Secs under the FAR would not be required to furnish investor group details.

    "Non-resident Indians, Overseas Citizens of India and Resident Indians Individuals shall be permitted to be constituents of GS-FPI without any restrictions applicable to other FPIs, including being in control of GS-FPIs. The conditions regarding the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and in global funds whose Indian exposure is less than 50 per cent shall continue to apply," Sebi said..

    With regard to the timeline for disclosing material changes, the regulator has decided a uniform 30-day window for all material change disclosures for IGB-FPIs. At present, FPIs are required to report key changes within 7 or 30 days based on the type of change.

    Sebi said that identification as GS-FPI at the time of on-boarding and transition of existing as well as prospective FPIs to GS-FPIs and vice-versa, shall be subject to conditions as may be specified by the board of Sebi.

    India's inclusion in major global bond indices-- JP Morgan, Bloomberg, and FTSE--is expected to bring more foreign investments..

    According to Sebi data, FPI investment in FAR-eligible bonds has already risen significantly, reaching over Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 35.7 billion) by March 2025.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    कल का मौसम
    500000+K+ searches
    man city
    500+K+ searches
    michael levitt
    500+K+ searches
    omar marmoush
    500+K+ searches
    नीदरलैंड बनाम स्कॉटलैंड
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel