Srinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) Border Security Force personnel on Wednesday uncovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The seizure was made during a joint search operation by the BSF, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the border guarding force said.

"On specific intelligence of #BSF, a joint search operation was launched by @BSF_Kashmir, #IndianArmy & #JKP at Rangwar, #Kupwara today & recovered, 9 mm Pistol with 01 mag 29 Rds,01 mag of AK 47/400 Rds,02 Comn Sets, 01 IED, 01 Hand Grenade & other war-like stores from a hideout," the BSF posted on 'X'.

