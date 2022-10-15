Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, as the Chancellor of Universities in the State, on Saturday directed that the 15 members of the Senate of Kerala University shall cease to continue in that position as they allegedly failed to discharge their duties and responsibilities.

Khan took the action after his repeated directions to hold a senate meeting and provide a nominee of the senate for the selection committee went unheeded, said sources in Raj Bhavan. The selection committee was to appoint a Vice-Chancellor, said the sources.

"Now, having been satisfied with the situation that the under-mentioned members (15 nos.) have failed to discharge their duties and responsibilities as members in the Senate of the University, I hereby withdraw my pleasure from allowing them to continue as members in the Senate of the University with immediate effect.

"They shall cease to be members of the Senate of the University with immediate effect. Convey this order to the Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala for immediate compliance," read the order contained names of the 15 members.

The office of the Chancellor conveyed the same to the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University and said, "In view of the above, I am directed to request you to ensure immediate compliance of the above order of the Chancellor and report." PTI

