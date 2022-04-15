Kolkata, April 15 (PTI) Eastern India's leading jewellery retail chain, Senco Gold Limited has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 525 crore through an initial public offering, sources in the company said.

The IPO of Senco Gold comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares of Rs 200 crore from existing private equity shareholder, SAIF Partners India IV Limited.

According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise Rs 240 crore of net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements and the rest for general corporate purposes, the sources said.

Besides, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 65 crore. If the pre-IPO placement is undertaken, the amount raised from the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

SAIF Partners India IV Limited had been an investor in the company since 2014 and will make an exit in the IPO.

The eastern India largest jewellery chain recently concluded raising of Rs 75 crore from another PE fund, Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, it said.

Senco Gold currently has 127 showrooms - 70 company operated showrooms and 57 franchisee showrooms with a total area of approximately 393,342 square feet in 89 cities and towns across 13 states in India.

Some of its franchisee showrooms are located in areas other than metros and tier-I cities providing a greater reach in tier-2 and tier-3 locations, the DRHP said.

Its revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 9.92% from Rs 2420 crore as of March 31, 2020 to Rs 2660 crore as of March 31 2021, the document said.

The revenue from operations was Rs 2467 crore for the eight months ended November 30, 2021 on a consolidated basis, while profit in this period crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, it added.

