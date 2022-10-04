Chandigarh, October 4: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that his government has undertaken a number of initiatives to make the state a leading investment destination and to create a seamless business environment.

To attract investments, Khattar is currently on a visit to Dubai. A roadshow was organized in Dubai on Tuesday to attract investors. According to an official statement here, the roadshow which was organized by the state government drew an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from the business community of the UAE.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D S Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, are among those who are part of the delegation.

During the roadshow marketing of key marque projects of the State such as the Global City at Gurugram, Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary, Integrated Aviation Hub and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Hisar, and Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Sohna was done, it said.

In his address, the Chief Minister spoke about different initiatives such as sector-focused investor-friendly policies, investor facilitation cell, single roof clearance mechanism, time-bound delivery of services and grievance redressal system etc. to facilitate businesses.

Such and several other initiatives have been undertaken by the state government making Haryana emerge as a leading destination and creating a seamless business environment, he said.

Khattar shared his vision of developing the State with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, future-oriented industries, low carbon green infrastructure and ease of living. He also highlighted the economic and cultural relationship between UAE and India.

Khattar invited the UAE-based investment community to invest in the different projects of the State and further build long-lasting bonds on the seeds of trust and cooperation between the State and UAE.

During his Dubai visit, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed discussion on the key investment opportunities in the State with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a sovereign state-owned wealth fund.

The discussion focused on promoting Haryana as a leading investment destination and marketing key marque projects of the State such as the Global City at Gurugram, Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary, Integrated Aviation Hub and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Hisar among others.

These projects will create employment opportunities, and will further boost trade, investment & economy of Haryana. It will also transform the State into a Global logistics, warehousing and retail hub, said Khattar.

The 'Global City and Logistics Hub' project is being developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and is aimed at redefining the concept of urban development.

Meanwhile, the roadshow started off with a welcome address by the Consul General, Consulate General of India, Dubai, Aman Puri, followed by opening remarks and an address by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Anand Mohan Sharan.

Later, MD, Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Vikas Gupta gave a detailed presentation on the key investment opportunities in Haryana.

In the presentation, it was highlighted how Haryana with its unique strategic locational advantage, robust industrial infrastructure of 34 Industrial Model Townships and Industrial Estates spread over 28,540 acres, strong connectivity, robust policy frameworks and a large pool of skilled manpower has emerged as one of India's most industrialized states and a leader in the automobile, IT/ITeS, electronics, food processing, logistics and textile sectors.

