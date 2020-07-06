Lucknow, Jul 6 (PTI) The shift from classroom education to digital education has given a new opportunity to the industry and other key stakeholders, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Monday.

He was speaking at an interactive session hosted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on 'Road Map for Education in UP during COVID-19' to understand the new contours of the education system and its way forward.

PHDCCI President D K Aggarwal also spoke of a five-step approach, which connects parents, teachers, and students, making use of e-pathshala, and using community channels to foster education.

In the presidential address, he deliberated upon the effects of the pandemic on the economy and the growing significance of new learning styles in today's time, the trade body said in a press note.

Aggarwal lauded the initiatives and pro-active steps taken under the leadership of Sharma, who is also incharge of the Departments of Secondary and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and Information Technology.

"Education is not only about learning or the transmission of information, but it's about creating a value system that will help India become a superpower for the future," Aggarwal said.

Sharma on his part praised the support of the PHD Chamber in these critical times and said, "In these changing times, we have to accept the change in the method of imparting education."

While lauding the diligent support and hard works of teachers, educational staff, and institutions in helping the education sector cope up with the changes, Sharma urged the PHD Chamber to continue submitting effective representations to the ministries and the government.

At the session attended by PHDCCI Secretary-General Saurabh Sanyal and its other senior members, former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught students to be self-disciplined and have a self-learning approach.

"We are moving from the structured process of learning to the unstructured process of learning. In the future, we can see hybrid learning in school education," he said.

Top UP government officials, including additional chief secretaries Monika S Garg and Aradhana Shukla, felt there was a need to design a new education system with focus on virtual classes and at the same time, tackling technology backwardness and replacing teachers with online educators.

They also underlined the need to balance between online and on-campus education, the press note added.

