Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, is a festival public in Maharashtra and is celebrated on February 19 every year. The day marks the birthday of the great Maratha leader Shivaji I. He established Hindavi Swarajya. Some people celebrate this day as per the Hindu Calendar in Maharashtra. Shivaji I was born at the Shivneri fort on the third day of the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month in the year 1551 of the Shalivahan Shaka. In the Gregorian calendar, the date generally occurs between February and March. In this article, learn more about the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 date and the significance of the day that marks the birthday of the great leader. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Date

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, February 19.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti History

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is an annual celebration in India that commemorates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a great warrior king and founder of the Maratha Empire in the 17th century. Born on February 19, 1630, Shivaji Maharaj is revered for his valour, military tactics, and administrative skills, as well as his efforts to establish a sovereign Maratha kingdom in the face of Mughal and Adil Shahi Sultanate dominance. 8 Facts to Know About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on His Birth Anniversary.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Significance

The celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti serves as a reminder of his impact on Indian society and culture. Shivaji’s principles of leadership, courage, and social justice continue to inspire generations of Indians. On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, various events and ceremonies are organized across Maharashtra and other regions of India, where Shivaji Maharaj's influence is significant. These events include processions, cultural programs, exhibitions, and seminars, where people gather to pay homage to his legacy and learn about his contributions to Indian history.

