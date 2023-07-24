New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Monday reported a 36.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.49 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.83 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter of this fiscal was at Rs 993.61 crore, up 4.76 per cent against Rs 948.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses in the June quarter were at Rs 980.92 crore, up 6.43 per cent.

As per its latest annual report, the company operates 270 retail stores, including 98 departmental stores, 132 speciality beauty stores of MAC, Est e Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty, and 23 Airport doors.

Shoppers Stop shares on Monday settled at Rs 761.90 on the BSE, down 2.4 per cent from the previous close.

