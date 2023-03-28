Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI) Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Trust has proposed to set up international schools in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Pulivendula, according to representatives of the Trust.

The Trust representatives called on Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed these proposals with him.

The Chief Minister agreed to provide assistance, including elaborating on the state's policies for developing education sector, said an official in a statement on Monday night.

Reddy informed the representatives that well trained human resources and infrastructure is available in the state, giving his nod to allot the required land for the new schools.

Meanwhile, the representatives brought to the CM's notice of how a 100 acres land parcel was proposed to be given during Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy's tenure but failed to materialise after his demise.

Shree Swamy Narayan Gurukul Group runs more than 52 educational institutions in AP, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, USA, the UK, Canada and Australia.

