Tehran [Iran], March 1 (ANI): Alireza Arafi, a cleric member of the Guardian Council, has been appointed as the jurist member of Iran's Leadership Council, a body tasked with fulfilling the supreme leader's role until the Assembly of Experts elects a new leader, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

Arafi will be part of the temporary Leadership Council alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, as per Al Jazeera.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the joint operation with the US to "remove the existential threat to Isreal."

In a video address, he said, "Good week, my brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel. This morning, Israel and the United States set out on a joint operation to remove the existential threat to Israel from the Ayatollahs' regime in Iran. I told you: The operation will continue as long as necessary, and patience is also required."

"I thank my friend, President Donald Trump, for his leadership. I spoke with him again this morning and I commend the close cooperation between us. We will not allow a murderous terrorist regime to arm itself with nuclear weapons. We will continue to strike at the targets of the terrorist regime and remove the threat. And I also appeal to the citizens of Iran: Do not miss the opportunity. Unite together for your future and your freedom. Citizens of Israel, continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. Together we will stand firm. The people of Israel live," he added.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials have been killed in the US and Israel's ongoing attacks.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps pledged revenge and says it has launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in the Middle East, as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv. Explosions continue to be heard in Qatar and the UAE. US President Donald Trump has also warned Iran will be hit "with a force that has never been seen before" if it hits "very hard today," Al Jazeera reported.

Iran's government says an interim council, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, will oversee the country until a new supreme leader is elected. Iranian state media say at least 201 people have been killed in the attacks across 24 provinces, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

