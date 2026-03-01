Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] March 1 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon ahead of the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Hyderabad, Telangana, set to be held from March 8 to 14.

Earlier in the day, the Scotland Women's Hockey Team also touched down in the city, marking the beginning of their campaign at the eight-nation tournament, as per a release from Hockey India.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Schedule: Who Plays Whom.

With three World Cup qualification spots available, both teams will be aiming to settle quickly and build momentum heading into the competition.

The hosts will look to capitalise on familiar conditions and strong local support. They arrive following a month-long training camp in Bengaluru, where the squad focused on conditioning, fitness and tactical structure to ensure they are fully prepared for the demands of the tournament.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Orlando City vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

Speaking on the team's preparation, Captain Salima Tete said, "We're really happy to be here in Hyderabad. Playing at home is always special for us. We've prepared well over the last few weeks, and the team is feeling confident. Our focus is clear. We want to give our best in every match and work towards qualifying for the World Cup. The home support will definitely motivate us."

Scotland Captain Sarah Robertson also shared her thoughts on arriving in India. "This is our first time in India. We are really excited for the challenge ahead. We're hoping to qualify for the World Cup. We know we have a tough task ahead, but we are ready for it."

India and Scotland are slotted in Pool B alongside Uruguay and Wales. India will open their campaign against Uruguay on 8th March, followed by matches against Scotland and Wales on 9th and 11th March respectively. Scotland will begin their campaign against Wales on 8th March and will face Uruguay on 11th March. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)