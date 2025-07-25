New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Shriram Finance on Friday reported an 8.83 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 2,156 crore in the June quarter.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had a standalone net profit of Rs 1,981 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024-25.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

Total income rose to Rs 11,542 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26, from Rs 9,610 crore in the same quarter in FY25.

The board of Shriram Finance also approved issuance of debt securities viz., redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) /subordinated debentures, bonds on private placement basis and/or public issue in one or more tranches in the onshore/offshore market from August 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shares of Shriram Finance closed 2.85 per cent lower at Rs 615.30 apiece on the BSE.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)