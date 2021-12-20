New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Shares of Shriram Properties Ltd on Monday listed with a discount of nearly 24 per cent against its issue price of Rs 118.

The stock listed at Rs 94, a decline of 20.33 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 22.24 per cent to Rs 91.75.

Also Read | Sensex Nosedives Over 1,000 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Tanks Below 16,700.

On the NSE, it made debut at Rs 90, a discount of 23.72 per cent.

Shriram Properties' initial share sale got subscribed 4.60 times on the final day of the offering earlier this month.

Also Read | Vivo Y55s 5G Smartphone With Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Price & Specifications.

The realty player's price band for the offer was Rs 113-118 per share.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)