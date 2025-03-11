New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Shruti Shibulal, daughter of Infosys co-founder and former CEO SD Shibulal, on Tuesday bought the IT major's shares worth Rs 494 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Shruti Shibulal, one of the promoters of Infosys, purchased 29,84,057 shares of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,657 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 494.46 crore.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Manchanda, one of the family members of SD Shibulal, divested the same number of shares at the same price.

Shares of Infosys fell 2.02 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 1,667 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG

