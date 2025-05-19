Gangtok, May 19 (PTI) A total of 19 candidates were nabbed for using fraudulent means during the NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination in Sikkim, police said.

The candidates were found using discreet communication devices for cheating during the exam held at Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School here on Sunday.

The candidates, of whom 17 are men and two are women, were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, 2000, a police officer said.

Most of them were from Uttar Pradesh, prompting authorities to launch an investigation to ascertain whether a larger network facilitating the use of such devices in competitive exams was involved, he added.

