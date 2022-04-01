Gangtok, Apr 1 (PTI) The Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) on Friday paid tributes to former Chief Minister B B Gooroong, who had passed away on March 28.

Speaker L B Das read out obituary reference about Gooroong and paid fulsome tributes to the departed leader.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recalled his long association with the Ex-CM and said that he had made valuable contributions to the socio-political development of Sikkim.

The state has lost a true democrat and a pro-people politician and the void cannot be filled, he added.

Gooroong, aged 93, had breathed his last on March 28 at his residence in Lumsey, Gangtok.

He is survived by two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren.

Gooroong had served as the third Chief Minister of Sikkim from May 11-24, 1984.

