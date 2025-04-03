Kollam (Kerala), Apr 3 (PTI) A case was registered against singer Aloshi Adams and members of a temple advisory committee for singing "revolutionary songs" glorifying the CPI(M) during a recent temple festival in the district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Aloshi has been named the first accused, while two or more members of the temple advisory committee have also been charged.

The FIR, filed by the Kadakkal police, invokes Sections 3, 5, 6, and 7 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act.

The controversy arose during the Kadakkal Temple festival on March 10 when Aloshi performed "revolutionary songs", including one about the late CPI(M) worker Puthukudi Pushpan, a survivor of the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing.

During the programme, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and CPI(M) flags and symbols were displayed in the background, prompting legal action.

Police stated that displaying DYFI and CPI(M) flags and symbols, along with singing "revolutionary songs", violated rules prohibiting the use of political symbols and ideologies in temple festivals.

According to the FIR, the first accused, Aloshi, chanted slogans such as "Inquilab Zindabad, DYFI Zindabad, and CPI(M) Zindabad," while the other accused facilitated the act.

After the incident sparked controversy, with severe criticism from the Congress-led UDF and the TDB ordering a vigilance probe, Adams stated that he did not choose the song but sang it upon the audience's request.

