New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) JK Paper Ltd on Monday said its subsidiary Sirpur Paper Mills has temporarily shut its manufacturing plant in Telangana due to weak demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd, subsidiary of "the company, has temporarily shut down its production operations at its manufacturing facility at Sirpur-Kaghaznagar in Telangana in view of the current market condition consequent to COVID-19-pandemic situation", JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | After Nord, OnePlus Likely to Launch Another Affordable Smartphone Next Month: Report.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns in various parts of the country have weakened the demand of products of the aforesaid subsidiary due to which its management has decided to temporarily shut down its manufacturing operations, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)