New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday said it has released land compensation of Rs 269.97 crore for 3,097 MW Etalin Hydro Power Project in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.

The project aims to construct two dams – on Dri River and on Talo (Tangon) River – along with an underground powerhouse complex, the power producer company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the project is scheduled for commissioning in December 2033.

In a significant step towards accelerating hydro power development in Arunachal Pradesh, SJVN said it has released Rs 269.97 crore as land compensation for 3097 MW Etalin Hydro Electric Project in Dibang Valley.

The land compensation amount was deposited in the joint account of DC & DLRSO, Dibang Valley on March 26, 2025, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director (Additional Charge) of SJVN, informed during a review meeting chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday.

Khandu appreciated the collaborative efforts and assured full support from the state government for expediting necessary clearances to facilitate the project's sustainable development.

Chaudhary said, "SJVN is committed to inclusive development of Arunachal Pradesh. The release of this compensation amount is a major step in honouring the rights of local communities while ensuring the infrastructural growth of the nation."

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between SJVN and Arunachal Pradesh government in August 2023 for this project along with four other hydro projects in the state, with a total capacity of 5,097 MW.

These projects are located in Dibang Valley district and will infuse in a combined investment of approximately Rs 60,000 crore.

