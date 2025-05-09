New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education has postponed the elections for reconstitution of School Management Committees (SMC) in government schools scheduled on May 9.

In a notification on Thursday, the Directorate said the decision was taken in view of several requests received from stakeholders who sought more time for submission of nominations.

"A relatively low number of applications have been received from social workers and parents or guardians of students," the notice stated.

The Directorate also pointed out that the summer vacation is set to begin on May 10. During this period, many parents and students usually travel to their home towns, which could have impacted participation in the SMC election process, it stated.

To ensure a more inclusive and participatory process, the department has decided to defer the election and a new schedule will be announced once schools reopen after the summer break, it added.

However, those who have already submitted their applications for inclusion in the SMCs will not be required to apply again, it added.

