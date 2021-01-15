Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) Areca nuts worth Rs 3.52 crore, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, were seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles jawans and personnel of the customs department raided a godown on Wednesday and recovered 2,100 bags of areca nut, commonly known as betel nut, he said.

The seized goods are believed to be smuggled from Myanmar through the border in Mizoram and have been handed over to the customs department, the Assam Rifles official said.

No one has been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway, he added.

