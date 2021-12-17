Kochi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Southern Naval Command (SNC) has conducted a Naval Operations Symposium-2021 here highlighting the importance of the maritime domain and inclusive growth in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Symposium was conducted on December 16 and Rear Admiral Antony George, the Chief of Staff of SNC, delivered the keynote address and released the compendium.

"The Admiral highlighted the importance of the maritime domain and Indian Navy's commitment towards ensuring safety, security and inclusive growth in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)," a release issued by the Navy said.

NAVOPS Symposium, conceived in 1964, seeks to enhance awareness on Maritime Operations by providing an open and inclusive forum for varied discussions.

The theme for this year's edition of the Symposium was 'Navy's Operations in the Expanding Maritime Domain'. The symposium was conducted in a seminar mode and witnessed active participation Navy wide, the release said.

The Symposium commenced with a stimulating paper on '1971 Indo-Pak war – Relevance and Lessons learnt in modern day maritime operations', commemorating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' – 50 years of India's Victory in the 1971 war.

