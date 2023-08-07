New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.05 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 4.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 939.24 crore during the April-June period of FY24 from Rs 576.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate players in the country.

The company has so far completed nearly 130 million square feet area across 27 Indian cities.

