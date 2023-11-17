New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday chaired a mid-term review meeting to assess 162 port projects with an investment outlay of Rs 1 trillion.

According to an official statement, the meeting was held to determine a comprehensive approach towards swift and smooth execution of the 'PM Maritime AmritkaalVision' with the ultimate goal to make India the global maritime leader by 2047.

"The meet also inquired about the progress of 162 projects with an investment outlay of Rs 1 trillion," the statement said.

Sonowal said a green hydrogen hub is being developed at major ports of Deendayal Port & VO Chidambaranar.

"We are working to make our ports break into the top 25 ports of the world," he said.

The progress made for the 'Panch Karma Sankalp' announcements during the 'Chintan Shivir' in May were also reviewed during the meeting.

As per the statement, over 800 projects worth more than Rs 5.74 lakh crore, are being monitored under the Sagarmala Programme for implementation by 2035.

