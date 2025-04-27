Varanasi (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Days after an 18-year-old student was allegedly shot dead in a private school here, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party on Saturday met the victim's family and expressed their condolences.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Hemant Singh appeared in the class 12th examination from Gyandeep Public School located in Khushalnagar of Shivpur police station area. He was shot dead in the parking compound of the school, DCP Varuna Zone Pramod Kumar had said earlier.

According to the SP delegation, Singh's family claim that out of the three attackers, only one was arrested and two others are roaming freely.

However, the police had earlier said that they had arrested the three accused in the case, including the school manager, Ravi Singh.

The family members also allege that the additional commissioner of police was pressured them over the phone on Friday to withdraw their complaint against two accused -- Shashank and Kishan, the SP delegation said.

Leader of Opposition in the UP Legislative Council, Lal Bihari Yadav, who was also part of the delegation, said, "Even after my call, the police commissioner of Varanasi did not come to meet me. This is a clear case of violation of privilege. I will go to Lucknow and register a case of privilege against him. Full information about this incident has been obtained, which will be presented in the form of a report before the national president of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav."

During the investigation, the DCP had earlier said school manager Ravi Singh, deceased student Hemant Singh and two other people were seen going towards the room where the firing took place.

He had also said prima facie, some personal dispute is surfacing as the cause behind the incident. Further investigation is underway.

