Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said a special 'girdawari' will be conducted to assess crop loss because of incessant rains.

Khattar said it has been continuously raining in the whole north India including Haryana for the last two days, due to which the paddy crop in the state is affected.

He said the special 'girdawari' of the crops will be done as soon as the rains stop and after assessing the damage, the compensation will be given to the farmers.

Rain lashed various parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday.

Khattar was at the historic Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula, said an official release here.

The chief minister further said due to increase in moisture content in paddy, the central government has decided to purchase paddy from October 1.

His statement comes after some farmer leaders were demanding early procurement of the crop.

There is no possibility of early procurement as moisture content in the crop has increased due to rains and it is not possible to procure paddy by millers and procurement agencies before the moisture recedes, he noted.

Due to moisture, the problem of rice turning black and broken rice arises. Apart from this, not more than 20 percent of broken rice can be exported, he said.

Khattar said the Haryana government is firmly standing with farmers. Every grain of crops will be procured in the state and no laxity will be taken in this regard, he said.

He said for the paddy which has reached the mandis, the officers of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board have been directed to keep the paddy in the mandis under the shed or cover it with tarpaulin at a safe place till the rain stops.

Khattar also extended heartfelt congratulations to the Sikh community of Haryana and said now all 52 gurdwaras will work under the supervision of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in the spirit of harmony and continue to serve society.

The Supreme Court had upheld the constitutional validity of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, enacted by the Haryana government to manage the affairs of gurdwaras.

The issue of separate gurdwara management committee for Haryana was pending in the Supreme Court for a long time.

After almost eight years, the Supreme Court has given a verdict in favour of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Appealing to the Sikh community of Haryana, he said they should cease all contradictions and continue service work together under one umbrella.

He said soon a team of all the gurdwaras will be constituted in the state.

