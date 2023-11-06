New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Special camps were held at all the 13,637 polling stations in the city to enhance voter awareness and expedite the enrolment of young voters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy said on Monday.

The special camps held on November 4 and 5 were designed to offer assistance to the general public, especially young electors, he said.

"This step towards voters' education and facilitation will not only help the electors to get all the necessary assistance but will also give wings to the vision of 'No Voter To Be Left Behind'," Krishnamurthy said.

He said services such as searching for names in the voter list, enrolment for voter ID cards, correction of voter ID information, and deletion of names were provided as needed.

"A feature of this campaign is a new provision in the Special Summary Revision - 2024. Eligible citizens who turned 18 years old on specific dates in 2024 - April 1, July 1, or October 1 - can file their claims for inclusion in the voter roll in advance. Their voter cards will be issued after the respective qualifying date," a statement from the CEO said.

It said that to facilitate the process of registration, draft voter rolls are available for public scrutiny in all polling stations and online.

Over 13,000 Booth Level Officers are engaging with voters in their respective areas, encouraging young citizens to enrol in the voter list, the statement added.

