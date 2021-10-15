New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has proposed creating a new special working group on startups and innovation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to enhance economic ties among member countries, an official statement said on Friday.

Patel also stressed on the need for effective cooperation between SCO members for a balanced and equitable growth in trade and commerce.

Also Read | Nagaland State Dear Durga Puja Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: From Live Draw Result Date to Cash Prize and Live Streaming Details, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

She said that cooperation in the field of start-ups and innovation can be a focal point in reviving economies from the consequences of the pandemic.

The minister invited all SCO members to take part in the second Start-up Forum on October 27-28, 2021, to be hosted by India.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Review and Reformulation of National Population Policy Keeping Next 50 Years in Mind.

"She proposed for creation of a new Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation and for setting up a new Expert Working Group on Cooperation in Traditional Medicine," it said.

This virtual meeting was attended by the Secretary General of SCO and Heads of Delegations of China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)