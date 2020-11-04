New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Chemicals maker SRF on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose 57 per cent to Rs 316 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period.

"The consolidated revenue of the company increased 21 per cent from Rs 1,738 crore to Rs 2,101 crore in Q2FY21 when compared with corresponding period last year," SRF said in a statement.

SRF Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, “We have had an outstanding quarter by all standards led by our packaging films and specialty chemicals businesses.

“Going forward, the margins of the packaging films business will soften. Having said that, I am confident that the momentum in our other businesses will ensure that we have a good year.”

