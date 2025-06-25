Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd has partnered with Medi Assist to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered claims settlement to its customers, a top official said on Wednesday.

Through this partnership, Star Health will adopt MAtrix—an advanced AI-powered claims platform—which will help the city-headquartered company manage rising claim volumes while maintaining speed, consistency, and transparency in its operations.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The platform introduces intelligent automation, reduces manual processes, and streamlines workflows, enabling stronger turnaround performance across the network, Star Health and Allied Insurance said in a company statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Star Health and Allied Insurance MD and CEO Anand Roy said, "This marks a major step forward in strengthening our in-house claims management capabilities. This partnership is a key milestone in our journey to build a more agile and technology-driven claims ecosystem."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Claims are at the heart of the insurance experience, and with Medi Assist's platform, we are enhancing speed, accuracy, and consistency, while keeping a keen eye on fraud, waste, and abuse," he added.

The partnership with Medi Assist will also help Star Health identify and eliminate fraud through AI tools, the company said.

One of the key advantages of this partnership for Star Health is the rules and configuration-based engine, which ensures consistent and standardised claims adjudication, thereby reducing subjectivity and improving accuracy.

"We are excited to collaborate with Star Health on this transformative journey. This partnership is set to redefine industry standards in technology-driven insurance operations, ensuring an exceptional policyholder experience," Medi Assist CEO Satish Gidugu said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)