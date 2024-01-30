Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Star Health and Allied Insurance on Tuesday reported a 38 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 290 crore for the December quarter.

The Chennai-based company said its gross written premium rose 16 per cent to Rs 3,606 crore in the reporting period.

Net premium income rose to Rs 3,151.8 crore from Rs 2,941.4 crore, while it paid Rs 2,156.8 core in claims during the period, which was Rs 1,928.3 crore in the same time last year, the company said in a statement.

Net income was boosted by major gains from investment, which rose to Rs 162.4 crore from Rs 115.6 crore, it said.

