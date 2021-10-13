New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Newly elected worldsteel Chairman Sajjan Jindal on Wednesday called for a joint effort of the industry to "build cleaner future" by working towards decarbonising steel production.

Jindal, chairman and managing director (CMD) of India-based JSW Steel, made the remarks after his appointment as the chairman of the World Steel Association (worldsteel), according to a statement issued by JSW Steel.

Also Read | OnePlus 9RT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC & 4,500mAh Battery Launched.

He is the first Indian to be elected as chairman of the Belgium-headquartered global industry body.

"It is a privilege to serve as chairman of the World Steel Association. The next few years look to be interesting for the global steel industry.

Also Read | Carl Pei’s Nothing Raises $50 Million; Partners With Qualcomm For Future Products.

"Governments and policymakers have come to realise that in order to rebuild their economies, they need to increase their spending on infrastructure," the statement quoted Jindal as saying.

This global structural shift has provided the industry with numerous new opportunities to make steel in a more efficient manner, Jindal said.

In the statement, he also said, "As we contribute to the progress of society, we also need to build a better and cleaner future by working towards decarbonising steel production. We, as an industry, have a responsibility to shape the future in a meaningful and impactful manner."

Jindal has been elected as chairman of worldsteel for a period of one year. worldsteel acts as the focal point for the steel industry, providing global leadership on all major strategic issues impacting the industry, particularly focusing on economic, environmental and social sustainability.

Its members represent about 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.

JSW Steel, the flagship company of the JSW Group, is among the top-six steel producers in India having a global presence.

The company has a target of achieving 37.5 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) steel-making capacity by the financial year 2024-25. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)