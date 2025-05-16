New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Ltd is stepping up activities, including new product launches, efforts to enhance sales in rural, institutional and pre-owned car segments to regain its number two position in the domestic market, its Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said on Friday.

The company, a long-time number two player behind leader Maruti Suzuki in the domestic passenger vehicle market, had been pushed to the fourth position in April this year in terms of market share behind home-grown automakers Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"We don't want to lose market share. So we are increasing our activities, whether it is in the rural areas, whether it is in the institutional sales areas or the pre-owned car sales. I would say that we have a very strong plan," Garg said in an earnings call.

He was responding to a query on how the company saw the competitive landscape panning out in a challenging environment where it has been overtaken by home-grown players last month.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"I cannot comment on every month but we are very passionate about our numbers, our domestic dominance, and we plan to really continue it," Garg asserted, noting that the company had ended FY25 as a "strong number two".

Asserting that HMIL ended FY25 "as a very strong number two player", he said, "We believe in having a very good balance between volume, market share and profit."

In order to maintain its position, he said, "We are working very strongly on our core competence. Our new plant (in Pune) is coming up. We have a very aggressive product pipeline, which will cover all segments, all fuel types. So we want to maintain that core competence."

Garg further said, "I believe that the new plant in Pune (to be operational by Q3 of FY26), along with our new model cycle, should help us to really regain our volumes, as well as market share."

Long-time number two player Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has been pushed to the fourth place with a market share of 12.47 per cent in terms of retail sales in April this year.

As per Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) data, Maruti Suzuki India's retail sales stood at 1,38,021 units in April 2025 with a market share of 39.44 per cent. M&M was in the second position with retail sales of 48,405 units, a market share of 13.83 per cent.

Tata Motors maintained its third position with retail sales of 44,065 units and market share of 12.59 per cent in April 2025. HMIL clocked the sale of 43,642 units last month, with a market share of 12.47 per cent, occupying the fourth place.

In April 2025, total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales stood at 3,49,939 units as compared to 3,44,594 units in April 2024, a growth of 1.55 per cent, as per FADA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)