New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 298.71 crore during the July-September quarter.

The company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 284.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company dipped to Rs 410.80 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,469.74 crore in the same period a year ago.

