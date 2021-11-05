New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 395.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 335.02 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Sun TV Network said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 848.67 crore during the period. It was Rs 768.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sun TV Networks total expenses were Rs 385.20 crore in Q2 of FY 2021-22.

Sun TV Networks said due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the consequent lockdown has impacted the regular business operations of the group.

"The results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021, are therefore not comparable with those for the earlier periods presented,” Sun TV said.

The results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021, includes income from the company's IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad for season 2021 (partial) of Rs 51.63 crore and corresponding costs of Rs 39.30 crore, it added.

In a separate filing, Sun TV said its board, in a meeting held on Friday, has declared an interim dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 2.50 per share on a face value of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

Sun TV Network, operates Satellite Television Channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League.

