New Delhi, November 5: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the admit cards for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PG CET) 2021. The hall tickets for the entrance test have been uploaded on the official website of the examination authority. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka PG CET 2021 can visit the official website of the kEA cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea to view and download their respective admit cards for the examination. BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Window to Challenge Provisional Answer Key Closes Today; Candidates Can Raise Objections Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The admit card will carry important details and instructions regarding the entrance examination such as test time, venue, date, reporting time among others. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the hall tickets and follow the guidelines given for the PG CET. Candidates can download the admit cards by logging into the official website by entering their application number and DOB. Click here for direct link to download admit card for Karnataka PF CET 2021.

Here Is How To Download Karnataka PG CET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the KEA at

On the home page click on the link that says, ' PG CET 2021 - Admission ticket download link ' under 'Latest Announcements' section

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials- Application number and DOB

Click on Submit

Download the hall ticket

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. In case of any confusions or queries, or discrepancies in the hall tickets, aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately to resolve the issue. Karnataka PGCET is conducted at the state-level by KEA for admission to various masters courses offered in the state.

