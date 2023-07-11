New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has bagged an order for a 47.6 MW wind power project from KP Group in Gujarat.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order.

Also Read | Public Health Groups Urge GST Council To Raise Compensation Cess on Tobacco Products.

The project is located at Vagra in Bharuch district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, a company statement said.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 36,000 households and curb 1.42 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year.

Also Read | Net Direct Tax Mop-Up Grows 16% to Rs 4.75 Lakh Crore So Far This Fiscal.

Suzlon will supply their S133 wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise execution and commissioning of the project. It will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post commissioning.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Office, Suzlon Group said, "The power generated from this project will serve the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, which is a key segment to drive deeper penetration of renewables in India."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)