New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Private equity firm TA Associates on Tuesday exited AU Small Finance Bank by selling its entire 1.26 per cent stake in the company for Rs 714 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, US-based TA Associates through its arm TA FDI Investors sold 93.90 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.26 per cent stake in Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 760.07 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 713.78 crore.

Details of the buyers of AU SFB's shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank fell 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 764.70 apiece on the BSE.

In a separate block deal on the BSE, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold 1.25 lakh shares of Bajaj Finserv for Rs 25 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,983.8 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 24.80 crore.

These shares were acquired by Paris-based BNP Paribas through its affiliate BNP Paribas Financial Markets at the same price.

The scrip of Bajaj Finserv slipped 0.92 per cent to settle at Rs 1998.35 apiece on the BSE.

