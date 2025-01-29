New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain launched his election campaign in Mustafabad here on Wednesday under police custody, a day after the Supreme Court granted him six-day custody parole.

Contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls on an AIMIM ticket, Hussain stepped out of Tihar Jail at 6 am and reached his election office in Mustafabad's 25-Foota Road where he interacted with supporters and greeted local residents while being escorted by armed security personnel.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

However, as per the Supreme Court's directives, he is prohibited from visiting his Karawal Nagar home -- an alleged site of the 2020 riots -- and was restricted from making any public statements regarding the ongoing cases against him.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday granted Hussain custody parole from January 29 to February 3, allowing him to campaign under police supervision for 12 hours daily, from 6 am to 6 pm.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

A full bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta ruled that Hussain must deposit Rs 2.47 lakh per day to cover security expenses, including the police escort.

The constituency has 2,88,902 registered voters, including 1,55,706 male voters, 1,33,193 female voters, and three third-gender voters.

In Mustafabad assembly, major political parties have fielded prominent candidates.

The BJP has nominated Mohan Singh Bisht, a sitting MLA from neighbouring Karawal Nagar while the AAP is represented by Adil Ahmad Khan,who has been associated with the party since the Anna Hazare movement.

The Congress has fielded Ali Mehdi, son of former MLA Hasan Mehdi.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)